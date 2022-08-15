Business PetroVietnam rolls out measures to facilitate energy transition Despite various difficulties, the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has rolled out measures to keep operations buoyant in the current situation and to engage in energy transition based on the future of the industry.

Business Foreign e-commerce floors must supplement business licenses before January 1 Foreign-invested e-commerce floors doing business in Vietnam must supplement their business licenses before January 1 next year if they have not provided enough according to regulations.

Business Trade fair looks to expand “One Commune One Product” markets A trade fair is taking place in the northeastern province of Bac Kan from August 10-16, selling a variety of “One Commune One Product” (OCOP) from different localities across the country. The event looks to broaden the markets for local farm produce.

Business Central bank reduces intervention on OMO The open market operations (OMO) have been more stable this month after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reduced its intervention in the market.