Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) recently signed a contract with the global research and strategic consulting firm Roland Berger to develop itself until 2030 with a vision to 2035.



According to the contract, Roland Berger will design solutions to carry out a strategy on VIMC's business operations, with a specific focus on leveraging its expertise and connecting the company with the world’s leading financial, maritime transportation and logistics entities.



VIMC also proposed that Roland Berger consider the application of information technology, aiming for green technology to help VIMC achieve faster and more sustainable development in the future.



VIMC is considered a "giant" in Vietnam’s maritime industry, operating 15 seaports and one river port with a total of 75 wharves spanning 13,571m, accounting for over 26% of the total number of wharves and nearly 17% of the total length of wharves nationwide.



It also has a fleet of 64 vessels with a total deadweight tonnage of 1.45 million, or about 20% of the national fleet./.