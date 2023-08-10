Returning to Vietnam for the 12th time, the Pacific Partnership enables participants, including US and Vietnamese personnel, to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendship, according to a media release by the US Embassy in Hanoi.

Addressing the launching ceremony, US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns said this year’s Pacific Partnership reflects the spirit of support and cooperation that has animated the US-Vietnam bilateral partnership over the 28 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations.

This year’s mission will feature nearly 1,500 personnel from the US and partner nations such as Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, and the UK.

The event will last until August 18 in Phu Yen province./.

VNA