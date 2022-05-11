Society Vietnam works to perfect law on fighting proliferation of weapons of mass destruction A workshop on the roadmap for building a legal system on the prevention and control of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) proliferation in Vietnam is taking place in both face-to-face and virtual forms on May 10-12.

Society Google Doodle honours Vietnamese surgeon Ton That Tung Google on May 10 honoured doctor Ton That Tung, who has succeeded in researching a dry liver cutting method, commonly called “Ton That Tung method.”

Society National-scale movement needed to encourage learning in society: official As the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) is strongly affecting all socio-economic aspects, requiring each people to improve their all-round capacity, it is necessary to launch a national-scale emulation movement on promoting education and building a learning society, an official has said.

Society New chairperson appointed for National Commission for UNESCO Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc has been named the new Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), replacing Dang Hoang Giang.