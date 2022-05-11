Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2022 opens in Hanoi
The 29th Vietnam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2022) opened at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on May 11.
Some 150 foreign and domestic exhibitors, including those from Japan, the Republic of Korea, mainland China, Taiwan (China), Australia, the US, Belarus and the Czech Republic are participating to the four-day expo - the first pharmaceutical and medical event in the capital in two years, due to the pandemic.
"The Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2022 offers pharmaceutical and medical enterprises from Vietnam and overseas opportunities to showcase their latest achievements and products in the two areas including medical equipment for hospitals, clinics and healthcare," said Nguyen Trong Quy from the event's management board.
The event also helped to connect the State management agencies with scientists and businesses while enhancing links among businesses, hospitals and customers, Quy said during the opening ceremony.
Two forums discussing the domestic medical equipment market and preventive healthcare services will be held on the sidelines of the expo. Another conference on applying traditional medicine in caring for and improving people's health will be also included.
Co-organised by the Vietnam Medical Import-Export JSC, in collaboration with the Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC, the previous edition attracted 60 foreign and domestic exhibitors./.