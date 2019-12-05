Vietnam Medipharm Expo opens in Hanoi
At the 26th Vietnam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Photo: VietnamPlus)
Hanoi (VNA) - The 26th Vietnam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo) opened in Hanoi on December 5, attracting 180 exhibitors from 18 countries and territories.
Among firms participating are those from Belarus, Germany, Russia, the Czech Republic, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, India, Poland, Malaysia and Pakistan.
The exhibitors showcase advanced medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and various beauty care products at 220 booths.
Nguyen Dinh Anh from the Health Ministry said the exhibition is an opportunity for domestic and foreign pharmaceuticals businesses to meet and share learn, helping attract investment in Vietnam as well as a chance for domestic firms to seek partners and expand their markets.
Within the framework of the event, many seminars and business matching events that help connect domestic and foreign businesses are held.
The expo, which will run until December 7, is expected to welcome 10,000 visitors./.