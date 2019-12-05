Society Vietnam on way to end AIDS pandemic in 2030 A conference was held in Hanoi on December 4 to look back on 20 years of HIV/AIDS treatment in Vietnam.

Health Vietnam aims to enhance ARV treatment covered by health insurance More than 42,000 HIV/AIDS patients in Vietnam had received antiretroviral (ARV) drugs covered by the health insurance fund as of the end of October.

Health Hanoi responds to World AIDS Day The fight against HIV/AIDS has always been a priority of Hanoi, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hong Son said at a meeting on November 29 in response to the World AIDS Day (December 1).

Health Vietnam expands national PrEP programme to 15 more localities Vietnam will expand the national programme for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention to 15 more cities and provinces following the positive outcomes of the pilot implementation in 11 localities over the past one year.