The ranking was attributed to their 3-1 win over China in the World Cup qualifier on February 1, making them the first Southeast Asian team ever to do so in the history.

The victory earned Vietnam 15.46 points which has also helped them return to the world’s top 100 ranking.



Just five days before the historic win over China, the team slipped out of the FIFA top 100 ranking as they lost 0-4 to Australia in another World Cup qualifier match.



Compared to the previous rankings at the end of 2021, Vietnam obtained 6.1 more points to maintain their 98th place globally this year./.

