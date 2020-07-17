Vietnam, Mexico eye stronger multi-faceted cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held an online discussion with his Mexican counterpart Julio Ventura on July 17 to determine how best to enhance multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and Mexico.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)
The talks took place in the context of the two countries celebrating 45 years of diplomatic ties (1975-2020).
Son briefed the Mexican deputy minister on the situation regarding COVID-19 in Vietnam and the country’s experience in fighting the pandemic, as well as measures to recover the national economy and ensure social welfare post-pandemic.
Vietnam stands ready to cooperate with Mexico within bilateral and multilateral frameworks to drive back the pandemic and reboot the economy, he said.
In turn, Ventura said Mexico appreciates Vietnam’s experience in this regard and hopes to learn from it.
The two sides are pleased with the active development of multi-faceted cooperation, with bilateral mechanisms including political consultation between the two foreign ministries and meetings of the joint committee on cooperation in economy-trade and investment.
They said legal frameworks have been implemented effectively and new negotiations begun in various fields. Of particular note, two-way trade continued to grow quickly in the first half of this year despite complex developments in global trade.
The two sides will work closely together to maintain development momentum in bilateral relations, prepare high-level visits and meetings, implement collaborative mechanisms, and push ahead with negotiations over the signing of major cooperation documents on customs, education, and agriculture.
They will also work to effectively materialise the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and continue their coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, especially the UN, as the two countries serve as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 term (Vietnam) and 2021-2022 (Mexico), and other major forums such as the WTO, APEC, and the G20./.