Business Reference exchange rate up 23 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,144 VND/USD on July 5, up 23 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic GDP in first half of 2022 up 6.42% Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first six months of 2022 expanded 6.42%, higher than the 5.74% recorded in the same period last year.

Business Tra fish exports to UK soar six-fold Vietnam’s tra fish export increased by 83.2% in the first half of this year, the highest growth rate among fishery products, the latest data by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) showed.

Business Da Nang forum boosts trade linnk with firms in Thailand A forum to connect businesses in Da Nang and enterprises owned by overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Thailand took place in the central city on July 4.