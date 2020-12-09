Politics Top legislator hails delegates of 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosted a reception for delegates of the 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress on December 9.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting The 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) was held in the form of a video conference on December 9. General Ngo Xuan Lich, Politburo's member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister of Vietnam, chaired the meeting.