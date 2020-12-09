Vietnam, Mongolia seek ways to forge traditional friendship
Vietnam and Mongolia on December 9 agreed on specific measures and orientations to consolidate and enhance their traditional friendship and cooperation in the time ahead.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the event. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Mongolia on December 9 agreed on specific measures and orientations to consolidate and enhance their traditional friendship and cooperation in the time ahead.
During the ninth political consultation between the two foreign ministries that was held online, the sides exchanged views on regional and international situation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other issues of mutual concern.
In the political sphere, they affirmed a hope for stronger bilateral cooperation, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said Vietnam always treasures Mongolia’s sentiments and valuable support during the past struggle for national independence, as well as the present cause of national construction and development.
The two sides also consented to maintain all-level meetings and delegation exchanges during and after COVID-19, and facilitate result-oriented collaboration in such realms as diplomacy, security, national defence, economy, culture, education and people-to-people exchange with flexible forms.
Vietnam and Mongolia will work together to accelerate the signing of agreements in economy, trade and investment, firstly the one regarding procedures for imports.
They pledged to create optimal conditions for their enterprises to study the respective markets and seek cooperation opportunities in the areas of oil and gas exploration, mining, garment-textile, and footwear.
The Mongolian side said it regards Vietnam as a key market helping the former diversify its export-import markets.
Mongolian Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Munkhjin Batsumber, who co-chaired the meeting, congratulated Vietnam on achievements the country has recorded in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, saying Mongolia would like to learn from Vietnam’s experience and orientations in COVID-19 vaccine study and production.
Both sides emphasised the need to address differences in the East Sea by peaceful measures, through dialogues and in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), neither use force nor threaten to use force, and not to take actions that would complicate the situation.
Vietnam pledged to help Mongolia strengthen exchange and cooperation with ASEAN, and other cooperation mechanisms and frameworks.
The officials agreed to enhance exchanges, cooperation and coordination, both bilaterally and multilaterally, and further optimise the political consultation mechanism at the deputy foreign ministerial level./.