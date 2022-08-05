Health Vietnam logs 2,012 COVID-19 cases on August 4 Vietnam recorded 2,012 COVID-19 cases on August 4, while 7,712 patients were given the all clear the same day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health HCM City: More COVID-19 cases detected, vaccination ramped up Ho Chi Minh City’s Health Department has requested the setting up of more vaccination points, particularly targeting children aged 5-18 and vulnerable groups, following a sign of increasing number of COVID-19 recorded in recent days.