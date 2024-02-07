Politics Party chief extends Tet greetings to incumbent, former leaders Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong extended Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to incumbent and former leaders of the Party, the State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, at a meeting in Hanoi on February 7, the 28th day of the last lunar month.

Politics Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on Tet occasion A delegation of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly (NA) and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on February 7 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon.

Politics Party, State leaders congratulate former Lao leader on 100th birthday Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong have cabled a message of congratulations to former Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President of Laos Khamtai Siphandone on the occasion of his 100th birthday, which falls on February 8.

Politics Vietnam’s US friend Merle Ratner dies in traffic accident aged 67 Merle Ratner, a renowned left-wing and anti-war activist in the US and a close friend of Vietnam, passed away February 5 evening in New York in a traffic accident.