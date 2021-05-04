Culture - Sports Quiz on Army Games launched The People’s Army Newspaper together with the Ministry of National Defence’s Department for External Relations held a press conference in Hanoi on May 4 to introduce a quiz on the International Army Games.

Culture - Sports Teaching Vietnamese in Korea: Means of tightening bilateral ties With Vietnam-Republic of Korea relations having been tightened over recent years, demand for studying Korean in Vietnam and vice-versa has increased accordingly. Join us to see how Vietnamese language classes have gained in popularity in the Republic of Korea.

Culture - Sports Dong Thap striving to preserve intangible cultural heritage The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap recently released a plan on preserving and bringing into play the art of “Don ca tai tu” music and song and “Ho Dong Thap” (Dong Thap singing), both of which are national intangible cultural heritages, so as to improve awareness and raise a sense of responsibility in the community and the political system regarding the task.