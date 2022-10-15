Business Vietnam’s exports to CPTPP countries up 38.7% in January- August period Vietnam's export value to Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) member countries increased by 38.7% to 41 billion USD over the first eight months of 2022, the Government's report shows.

Business Vietnam becomes third largest coffee supplier to US Vietnam has become the third largest supplier of coffee to the US over the first eight months of 2022, reported the General Department of Customs.

Business Work starts on Coca-Cola’s largest factory in Vietnam Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Co., Ltd started construction of its largest factory in Vietnam in Phu An Thanh Industrial Park in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on October 14.