According to the Canada-based Fraser Institute, this is a relatively substantial increase compared to other Southeast Asian countries.

In terms of specific components, Vietnam's scores have improved in four key areas of this index. Notably, the legal system and property rights rose 5.15. This marks the first year that Vietnam's score in this component index has exceeded 5 points.

The soundness of its currency has also improved, with a score of 7.02. International trade freedom has increased to 6.52, and regulations concerning credit, labor, and business have risen to 6.1./.

VNA