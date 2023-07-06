Vietnam moves up four places in 2023 Global Peace Index
Vietnam is the 41st most peaceful country among 163 countries and territories studied in the 2023 Global Peace Index, up four places compared to the year before.
The annual study of the Australian-based Institute for Economics and Peace measures a nation’s state of peace across three domains: societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarisation.
With the score of 1.745 (the lower the better), Vietnam was among the nations with “high” level of peace.
In the Asia-Pacific region with 19 countries and territories measured in the index, Vietnam is the 7th most peaceful place, after New Zealand and Singapore in the first and second place, but higher than RoK and Cambodia, China or Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Vietnam is also placed in the top third in the societal safety and security, as well as the militarisation domains./.