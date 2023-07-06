The annual study of the Australian-based Institute for Economics and Peace measures a nation’s state of peace across three domains: societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarisation.

With the score of 1.745 (the lower the better), Vietnam was among the nations with “high” level of peace.

In the Asia-Pacific region with 19 countries and territories measured in the index, Vietnam is the 7th most peaceful place, after New Zealand and Singapore in the first and second place, but higher than RoK and Cambodia, China or Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

VNA