Politics Vietnam, Mexico eye stronger multi-faceted cooperation Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held an online discussion with his Mexican counterpart Julio Ventura on July 17 to determine how best to enhance multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and Mexico.

Politics Vietnam contributes to ASEAN strategic relations with partners Since its admission to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam has played an important role in coordinating cooperation mechanisms between ASEAN and its partners such as China, the US, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the EU, Australia and India.

Politics Vietnam, Canada step up cooperation across fields Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong presented his credentials to Canadian Governor-General Julie Payette at an online ceremony on July 16.

Politics PM holds meeting with outstanding business leaders from Board IV, YPO Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 16 held a meeting with outstanding business leaders who are members of the Private Sector Development Research Board (Board IV) of the government’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform and Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO).