Vietnam must beat Jordan: coach Park Hang-seo
Vietnam's U23 team train in Thailand. They will face Jordan at the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020 on January 13. (Photo: vff.org.vn)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam face a must-win clash against Jordan in AFC U23 Championships on January 13 in Thailand, according to head coach Park Hang-seo.
Following the 0-0 draw with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Group D’s opener on January 10, Park said taking all three points against Jordan was vitally important.
Jordan currently top Group D on three points after a 2-1 win again the DPRK, while the UAE and Vietnam are in second and third.
To prepare for the game, both Vietnam and Jordan trained behind closed doors on January 12.
At present, no Vietnamese players are injured but two piked up yellow cards against the UAE.
Republic of Korean coach Park said his players needed to kick-on from their scoreless opener against the UAE and that quicker transitional play would be crucial for them to triumph.
“We collected a point from a difficult first game, which is fine. But now the challenge for us is to be sharper, work on our transition from attack to defence and vice-versa," Park said, according to the-afc.com.
“We have to make certain tweaks to our tactics based on the opponents and the requirements of the match, but in terms of effort, I was happy with the way the players performed in the first match. They gave it their all,” Park added.
According to midfielder and captain Nguyen Quang Hai, the draw with UAE meant there was no room for error against Jordan.
Midfielder Trieu Viet Hung from V.League 1 side Hoang Anh Gia Lai expressed his belief in his team for the upcoming match.
“Jordan are a difficult team. They are very strong and fast. However, we will try our best to take three points,” said Hung.
Though Hung didn’t play in the opener, he is considered a secret weapon of coach Park.
“The head coach will decide the team. If I am allowed to compete, I will make every effort to complete my tasks,” said Hung.
Meanwhile, coach Ahmed Abdel Qader of Jordan said he had watched Vietnam thoroughly and they had skillful players, but he was ready to take advantage of the side's weaknesses.
Qader said his team were very excited, in good form and would aim to play on the front foot and secure an early place in the quarter-finals.
The match will take place at 8.15pm on January 13 at Buriram Stadium.
Vietnam will then take on the DPRK in their final group game at the Rajamangala Stadium on January 16, while Jordan will face the UAE./.