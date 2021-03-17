Politics National Assembly leader works with election committee of Can Tho National Assembly Chairwoman and head of the National Election Council Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan had a working session with the Steering Committee for Elections of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on March 16.

Politics Officials hail Vietnam-Russia cooperation in national defence-security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 16 for Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics 15th National Assembly election: 16 self-nominated candidates in HCM City The election committee of Ho Chi Minh City has received the dossiers of 52 candidates in the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly, among whom 16 are self-nominated.