Business Vietnam Business Integrity Index launched The Vietnam Business Integrity Index (VBII), the first of its kind in the country to assess enterprises in this regard, was launched on September 21.

Business ADB keeps Vietnam 2022 growth forecast unchanged at 6.5% ​ The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has maintained its favorable economic outlook for Vietnam as it forecasts the country's gross domestic product to expand 6.5% in 2022 and 6.7% in 2023, based on the update of its flagship economic report released on September 21.

Business Good packaging key to product success Good packaging can extend the storage life of agricultural produce and improve brand recognition, but not many firms are aware of such benefits.