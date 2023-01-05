Society Activities held to bring Tet to Bach Long Vi island district residents The High Command of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 1 held several activities on January 3-4 to bring the early Tet (Lunar New Year) atmosphere to residents in Bach Long Vi island district in the northern city of Hai Phong.

Society Localities striving to build smart new-style rural areas Many localities are working hard to build smart rural areas, as part of a national target programme on building new-style rural areas.

Society History distortions in cinematographic activities subject to heavy fines Distortions of history in cinematographic activities will be subject to fines of 40 - 50 million VND (1,700 - 2,100 USD), according to a new decree of the Government.