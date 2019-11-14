Politics Kazakhstan’s lower house chairman visits Hanoi University Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, visited Hanoi University on November 14 as part of his ongoing official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Cambodian air force commander welcomed in Hanoi Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 14 for Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander of the Air Force Gen. Soeung Somnang.

Politics Vietnamese, Kazakhstani top legislators hold talks Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin on November 14, following a welcome ceremony held for the guest the same day.

Politics PM receives Kazakhstan’s lower house leader Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 14 for Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan – one of the five members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) that shares a free trade agreement with Vietnam.