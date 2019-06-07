Vietnam's U23 players practise for a friendly match against Myanmar on June 7 in Phu Tho province's Viet Tri stadium. (Photo vietbao.vn)

Myanmar’s coach Velizar Popov said Vietnam were the favourites for the Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines this November.The Bulgarian coach praised Vietnam at a press briefing ahead of a friendly match between Vietnamese and Myanmar U23 teams at Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho province on June 7.Popov said he had researched and watched clips of Vietnam’s football. Despite there being other strong teams such as Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, he personally considered Vietnam the best in the region.He said his Myanmar team must overcome this match if they wanted to progress at the SEA Games. The friendly would a good chance for him and the team to gauge if they were in a position to vie for a medal at the biennial sporting event.However, the 43-year-old coach did not reveal much about his team, saying football was a team sport so it was difficult to single out certain players. It was better for them to show what they had on the pitch.Myanmar captain Win Naing Tun also attended the briefing, and praised Vietnam midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai and defender Doan Van Hau and said he regretted they would not be taking part in the friendly because they were with the national team at the King’s Cup in Thailand.On the host side, coach Nguyen Van Dan said the match would be interesting because it was a chance for them to show their ability apart from their thirst for victory.“It might be a friendly match, but both two sides are determined as it is a key warm-up for the SEA Games. Vietnam have prepared well for this match and we are ready to play a good game and please our supporters,” Dan said.Goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung said he was happy to be named captain of the team and hoped he would be given a chance to compete.The game will kick off at 8pm and will be aired live on VTC News.-VNA