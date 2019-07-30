Sen. Lt. Gen. Pham Ngoc Minh (R) and Major Gen. Thet Pon (Source: www.qdnd.vn)

- Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Sen. Lt. Gen. Pham Ngoc Minh on July 29 received Major Gen. Thet Pon, Commander of Yangon Region Command of Myanmar,during his ongoing working visit to Vietnam.Talking to the guest, Minh highlighted the development of the defence relations between the two countries.He hailed cooperation between the Military High Command of Hanoi and the Yangon Region Command in recent time, saying it contributes to bilateral defence ties.He said the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff will create favourable conditions for the Military High Command of Hanoi and the Yangon Region Command to expand cooperation.For his part, Thet Pon expressed his respect for the VPA’s development, saying he hopes the VPA will become more and more professional.He said the Yangon Region Command wants to learn from experience of the Military High Command of Hanoi and the VPA.-VNA