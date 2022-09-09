Business Hai Phong eyes tourism development through digital transformation The northern port city of Hai Phong is looking to take advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) to create a breakthrough for tourism.

Business Hai Phong city fosters online tourism promotion The northern city of Hai Phong has debuted the “Hai Phong City Tour” digital map, an online tourism platform, and a tourism promotion campaign on TikTok.

Travel HCM City - most favoured destination for domestic travellers Ho Chi Minh City received hundreds of thousands of visitors during the National Day holidays, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel HCM City - most favoured destination for domestic travellers Ho Chi Minh City received hundreds of thousands of visitors during the National Day holidays, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.