Society Infographic National Buddhist Congress promotes solidarity, development The 9th National Buddhist Congress is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from November 28-29 under the theme "Discipline - Responsibility - Solidarity - Development."

Society Infographic Seven key solutions for central highlands regional development The action programme of the Government to realise Resolution 23 on orientations for socio-economic development, national defence and security in the Central Highlands by 2030 with a vision towards 2045. defines seven groups of key tasks and solutions.