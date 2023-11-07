Culture - Sports Cultural evening honours charm of Vietnamese culture Foreign ambassadors and representatives to UNESCO were treated to a feast of the Vietnamese culture while attending the Cultural Evening held by the country’s Permanent Delegation to UNESO in Paris on November 6, on the threshold of the 42nd session of the UNESCO’s General Conference.

Culture - Sports Dak Lak to host Cultural Festival of Ethnic Groups 2023 The Cultural Festival of Ethnic Groups 2023 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak will take place from November 18-20 in Buon Ma Thuot city, Vice Chairman of the provincial Department of Cultural, Sports and Tourism Lai Duc Dai has said. ​

Culture - Sports Lao ethnic folk dance recognised as ‘National Intangible Cultural Heritage’ Folk dancing performances of Lao ethnic people living in Dien Bien and Dien Bien Dong districts in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien have been recognised as “National Intangible Cultural Heritage”.