Vietnam is home to eight world heritage sites recognized by UNESCO: the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, My Son Sanctuary, Hoi An ancient town and the Complex of Hue Monuments in central Vietnam; and Ha Long Bay, Trang An Landscape Complex, Thang Long Imperial Citadel and Ho Dynasty Citadel in the northern region.

These heritage sites and other destinations have repeatedly won acclaims from prestigious travel magazines in recent years.

Hanoi was also crowned as world’s leading city break destination this year.

The Golden Bridge in Da Nang, 150 meters long and 12.8 meters wide, and designed as giant hands made of fiberglass and mesh wire, won top honor as the world's leading iconic tourist bridge.

World Travel Awards, launched in 1993, acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry, and have been described as the "travel industry's equivalent of the Oscars."

VNA