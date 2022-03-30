Vietnam National Trade Repository officially launched
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the British Embassy launched the Vietnam National Trade Repository (VNTR) at a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 30.
The Vietnam National Trade Repository is launched on March 30. (Photo: VNA)
According to the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), each member country will build its own national trade repository which will be connected with the ASEAN Trade Repository (https://atr.asean.org/) so as to ensure policy transparency, facilitate regional trade, and support businesses.
The VNTR, at https://vntr.moit.gov.vn, was developed by the MoIT with support from the British Government.
The portal provides updated trade information in both Vietnamese and English, including the schedules of tariff commitments in the free trade agreements (FTAs) that Vietnam has joined within the ASEAN framework, non-tariff measures, legal documents on trade, and customs clearance rules and procedures.
It also introduces the best trade facilitation practices applied by ASEAN members, along with the lists of businesses given priority in handling tax, export, import, and customs clearance procedures in the member countries of the ATIGA and the FTAs between ASEAN and partner countries.
MoIT Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai said the VNTR aims to realise Vietnam’s commitment to enhance policy transparency, facilitate regional trade, and boost businesses’ access to regional countries’ trade policies. It also serves as a search tool for State agencies to grasp the country’s commitments in ASEAN and the FTAs between the bloc and partners, thereby assisting with policy making.
Amanda Milling, Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East at the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, noted the VNTR will help improve the Vietnamese economy’s diversity and comprehensiveness by supporting micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises, including women-led companies, to benefit from transboundary trade, which will create an impulse for trade and investment in Vietnam./.