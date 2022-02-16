Vietnam National University - Hanoi listed in Webometrics’ Top 1,000 best universities
The Vietnam National University – Hanoi (VNU) climbed 15 places to rank 944th in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, which was freshly announced by the Cybermetrics Lab, a member of the Spanish National Research Lab.
At the Vietnam National University – Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
The university also remained the No.1 among the 178 Vietnamese establishments named in the list.
The second to fifth places respectively belonged to Ton Duc Thang University in the 1,074th position; Duy Tan University, 1,255th; Hanoi University of Science and Technology, 1,322nd; and Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh 2,871st.
Since 2004, the Webometrics Ranking is published twice a year, covering more than 31,000 higher education institutions worldwide.
It is a ranking chart to assess the digitalisation capacity and impact, academic resources of higher education institutions based on indicators of volume of the website content (presence), the extent of website system and online information’s impact (impact/visibility), openness on academic resources on Google Scholar (openness), and scientific citation index on Scopus database system (excellence) of a higher education institution./.