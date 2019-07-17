Officers and crew members of Vietnam’s frigate 016 - Quang Trung (Source: VNA)



– Vietnam’s frigate 016 - Quang Trung on July 17 set sail from Cam Ranh international port for Vladivostok city to visit Russia and join a fleet review on the occasion of the 323rd anniversary of the Russian Navy.During their trip from July 17 – August 7, officers and crew members aboard are scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to the Pacific Fleet High Command of the Russian Navy and authorities of Vladivostok.The Vietnamese vessel will participate in a fleet review and other activities to celebrate the traditional day of the Russian Navy.Vietnamese officers and soldiers will join with ships of other countries to the fleet review in a culture and cuisine festival.Joining the activities aims to promote friendship between armies and navies of Vietnam and Russia, strengthening the two countries’ traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.-VNA