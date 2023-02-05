Sci-Tech Technology, telecommunications businesses benefit from digital economy Technology and telecommunications businesses are expected to continue to benefit from the growth of the digital economy.

Sci-Tech Science, technology, innovation to contribute over 50% to agricultural growth by 2030 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is striving to increase the proportion of science, technology and innovation’s contributions to the sector’s growth by over 50% by 2030 through research, transfer and application activities.

Sci-Tech Vietnam to send 20 teams to VEX Robotics World Championship 2023 Vietnam is allowed to send 20 teams to the VEX Robotics World Championship 2023 (VEX Worlds), scheduled to be held in May this year in Dallas city in the US state of Texas, according to the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation which involves in the organisation of robotics competitions.

Sci-Tech Headquarters of Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology inaugurated Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo on January 17 cut the ribbon to inaugurate the headquarters of the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST) at the Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi.