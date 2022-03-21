Business Anti-dumping investigation into cane sugar extended The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to extend its investigation and application of measures against trade remedy circumvention on certain cane sugar products from some Southeast Asian countries.

Business Industrial property expected to heat up, driven by FDI influx The industrial property market is expected to heat up this year, driven by an influx of foreign direct investment (FDI), thanks to an improved manufacturing sector and border reopening which has helped raise investors' confidence.

Business Jollibee opens 150th store in Vietnam Jollibee, one of fast food restaurant chains in Vietnam, has marked a new business journey with a commitment to speading endless culinary joy through launching its 150th store in Vietnam.

Business Many factors support industrial real estate market’s growth: Experts The industrial real estate market is expected to boom thanks to good signs in foreign direct investment and the resumption of international flights, predicted experts from Savills Vietnam.