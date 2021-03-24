Business Vietnamese companies boost exports through global e-commerce platforms More Vietnamese firms have successfully sealed export orders in recent times with the support of e-commerce platforms like Alibaba.com and Amazon.

Business New appliance brands enter Vietnam More and more new appliance brands from many countries have been entering Vietnam over the last few years.

Business Saigon Co.op strives to remain leading retailer in Vietnam The Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) is making every effort to remain a leading retailer in the country, said its General Director Nguyen An Duc at a meeting to launch the cooperative’s business tasks for 2021 on March 22.

Business Canadian firms express interest in Vietnam’s smart city development A business delegation organised by the World Trade Centre Toronto, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, and their partners, is virtually exploring smart city development trends in Vietnam from March 22 to 26.