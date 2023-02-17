Health National COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,526,704 Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,526,704 with 12 new cases recorded on February 13, according to the Ministry of Health.

Society COVID-19 recognised as occupational disease from April 1 The Ministry of Health (MoH) has officially added COVID-19 to the list of occupational diseases, meaning that certain employees will be able to make social insurance payment claims if they contracted the coronavirus.

Health RoK firms show interest in Vietnam’s medical equipment market COEX, a leading exhibition organiser and venue of the Republic of Korea (RoK), and the Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (VIETFAIR) will co-organise the Mekong Medical & Healthcare Expo 2023 in the southern province of Binh Duong in June.

Health Workshop discusses response to public health emergencies in border areas A workshop took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on February 9 discussing methods and lessons learned in the preparation for and response to public health emergencies in Vietnam's border provinces.