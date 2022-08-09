Business MoIT recommends unfinished wind, solar farms negotiate energy prices The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked the Prime Minister about the mechanism for ongoing solar power and transitional wind power projects to enjoy the incentive price.

Business Sub-project approved for upgrading Nha Trang – Sai Gon railway section The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has approved an investment worth nearly 1.1 trillion VND (over 47 million USD) for a sub-project to upgrade the Nha Trang – Sai Gon railway section, which is part of the project to renovate and upgrade the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City railway route in the 2021-2025 period.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,176 VND/USD on August 9, up 1 VND from the previous day.