Politics More Vietnamese rescued in Philippines repatriated safely: official Another 80 Vietnamese citizens recently rescued from a casino in Pampanga province, near Manila capital of the Philippines, have been safely repatriated, raising the number of those returning home so far to 140, said Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Nguyen Duc Thang.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.​

Politics Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership makes impressive progress: expert The Vietnam-Australia relationship is expected to be elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, which demonstrates their high political trust, an expert has said.

Politics UNCLOS Group of Friends agrees to advance multilateralism, int’l cooperation Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, chaired an ambassadorial-level meeting of the 12 founding countries of the Group of Friends on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in New York on May 31 to review their past activities and launch future tasks.