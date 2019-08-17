Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam will need 70,000 - 90,000 information technology (IT) workers in 2019, the online newspaper of the Government reported, citing a report by TopDev – an IT recruiting firm.

Specifically, manpower demand is rising fast in such areas like artificial intelligence, data science, big data, and cybersecurity.

Besides, digital transformation has become an inevitable trend, forcing enterprises to recruit IT workers.

Manpower demand in IT sector will increase robustly to 62,829 in 2019, or five times higher than that of 2015 and 3.4 times in 2016, reads the report.

This year’s manpower demand soars by 56 percent compared to the previous year, the highest growth rate since 2015.

The high demand is attributable to the new wave of startups initiated by the Government as well as the digital transformation trend among enterprises.

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City account for 59 percent and 39 percent, respectively, in terms of the demand of IT workers, according to the report.

Vietnam has 235 universities, of which 153 universities offer IT courses, producing total output of about 50,000 IT students annually.

However, only 30 percent of the IT students could get job right after graduation while the rest need re-training.-VNA