Business Hoa Binh introduces safe farm produce in Hanoi A fair introducing citrus fruits and safe agricultural products from the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh kicked off at Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi on November 14.

Business Vietnam, Russia seek stronger economic, trade cooperation The Vietnam-Russia Interregional Business Forum and the Expo Russia-Vietnam 2019 officially kicked off at the National Exhibition Construction Centre in Hanoi on November 14.

Business Food producers urged to make efforts to boost exports Vietnamese food producers need to improve quality, adopt international standards and overcome trade barriers in other countries to boost exports, the Vietnam Food Forum heard in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13.

Business Matsumoto Kiyoshi to set up joint venture in Vietnam Japanese drugstore operator Matsumoto Kiyoshi Holdings Co. on November 13 announced its plan to set up a joint venture in Vietnam to operate and develop the Matsukiyo drug and cosmetics shop chain in the Southeast Asian country.