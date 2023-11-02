Vietnam, Netherlands enjoy stronger partnership
The relationship between Vietnam and the Netherlands is widely recognised as a prime illustration of a dynamic and highly effective partnership, flourishing across various domains and steadily growing in depth and significance.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicMade-in-Vietnam African swine fever vaccines exported to five countries
Vietnam has successfully produced and officially exported African swine fever vaccine of AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company to five countries, including Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Myanmar.
See more
InfographicVietnam - Saudi Arabia relations
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leads a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and visit Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from October 18-20, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
InfographicVietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership
President Vo Van Thuong leads a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, from October 17-20. His trip is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping.
Infographic69 years of Hanoi’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2023)
Hanoi is not only the national political-administrative centre but also a driving force for national economic development.
InfographicMajor issues up for debate at eighth session of Party Central Committee
The eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 2 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. The gathering will run until October 8.
InfographicVietnam-Cuba special relations
The relationship of solidarity and trust between Vietnam and Cuba continues to grow strongly and become increasingly substantive and effective. Relations on all three channels of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy, and people’s diplomacy are increasingly deepening. In addition, two-way economic-trade-investment relations are receiving greater attention.