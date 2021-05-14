Politics Vietnam News Agency debuts special news website on elections The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on May 14 officially launched a special news website on the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure, at https://baucuquochoi.vn.

Politics Vietnam News Agency debuts special news website on elections The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on May 14 officially launched a special news website on the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics More congratulations to National Assembly Chairman More foreign legislative leaders have cabled their congratulations to Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly.

Politics State President visits HCM City’s major press agencies State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 13 visited and had working sessions with leaders of Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Sai Gon) Newspaper and Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV), two major press agencies of the southern largest city.