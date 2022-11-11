Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam has expressed his hope that new Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar, with his experience, will contribute to further strengthening friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the Netherlands.



During a reception in Hanoi on November 11, Lam said since the establishment of diplomatic ties on April 9, 1973, Vietnam and the Netherlands have witnessed growing friendship and cooperation in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, education and training. They have regularly maintained high-level visits and exchanges, conducted diverse activities to raise mutual understanding, and broaden collaboration in priority areas.



At the same time, ties between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Dutch law enforcement agencies have been increasingly tightened in various fields, particularly in crime prevention and control. The two sides have maintained and promoted the exchange of high-level delegations and experts to discuss and launch specific cooperation contents.



In order to push forward ties in the coming time, Minister Lam suggested both sides continue with the exchange of delegations at all levels to share experience and information about transnational crime, and sign agreements on crime combat and judicial assistance, thus creating a legal corridor for their joint fight against transnational crime.

The ambassador was asked to boost joint work between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Dutch agencies, especially in personnel training, sharing of experience in ensuring cyber security and fighting environmental crimes.



Ambassador Kees van Baar vowed that in his capacity, he will serve as a bridge to raise mutual understanding, step up coordination in promising fields and particularly in security and order, connect the two countries’ relevant agencies and between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Dutch partners in particular to implement cooperation activities within the signed agreements./.