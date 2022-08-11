Business Government’s economic stimulation policies prove effective: Minister The impressive economic growth in the first seven months of this year reflects the efficiency of the policies that have been applied recently, stated Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung at the meeting between the Prime Minister and businesses that opened in Hanoi on August 11.

Business G2B conference looks to boost economic recovery A Government to Business (G2B) conference was opened on August 11, providing a platform where the Government can explore the private sector’s opinions and proposals.

Business Over 100 booths set up at Hanoi OCOP introduction week A week for One Commune, One Product (OCOP) product introduction opened at Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi on August 11, with more than 100 booths displaying products in many industries such as food, beverage, herbal medicine, handicraft industry, textiles, cosmetics, household appliances and vegetables.

Business High-quality human resources key to sustainable tourism industry As tourism continues to revive, the hotel and tourism industry is suffering from challenges in recruiting qualified human resources post pandemic, industry players warned.