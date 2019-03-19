Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung attends the 11th Vietnam-New Zealand Political Consultation and 26th ASEAN-New Zealand Dialogue in New Zealand. (Photo: vov.vn)

A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the 11th Vietnam-New Zealand Political Consultation held in Wellington on March 18-19, during which both nations agreed to boost bilateral collaboration in various sectors and make meticulous preparation for upgrading their ties into a strategic partnership in the coming time.Both sides said they would work to enhance capacity in response to non-traditional security challenges like cyber security, terrorism, money laundering and human trafficking, among others.Vietnam spoke highly of New Zealand’s effective support for the country in the fields of education and training through granting graduate and post-graduate scholarships for Vietnamese students, and agriculture through improving export capacity for Vietnamese dragon fruit, longan, and tra fish.Also, they discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest and reached consensus on close cooperation at regional and international forums, particularly in ASEAN-led cooperation mechanisms and frameworks, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) and the United Nations (UN).New Zealand affirmed to back Vietnam to perform the role of the ASEAN 2020 Chair and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 tenure.Meeting at the 26th ASEAN-New Zealand Dialogue, the Vietnamese delegation and senior officials from ASEAN and New Zealand reaffirmed their strong ties and committed to fostering the ASEAN-New Zealand strategic partnership into a more extensive manner, as well as effectively coordinating at the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), ASEAN Defence Minister’s Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), and Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF).They said that they support rules-based multilateral trading system and will work to review and upgrade the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand free trade agreement, implement the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and complete negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).Both sides were unanimous about building an action plan for 2021-2025 as well as organising activities to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of their dialogue partnership in 2020.New Zealand highlighted its support for the bloc’s central role in the regional structure that is open, transparent, inclusive and legally binding. Besides, it will endorse the ASEAN to enhance economic linkages and reduce development gap through the People Strategy and Prosperity Strategy.The country will continue granting scholarships for ASEAN member states to develop human resources as well as further its cooperation with the bloc in climate change response, sustainable environment development, anti-terrorism and cross-border crimes.In addition, the ASEAN and New Zealand reiterated the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, non-militarisation, self-restraint and non-complication of the situation. All disputes must be handled based on international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Besides, they called for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and negotiations to complete the Code of Conduct (COC) in the waters.They hailed developments in the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, including the positive outcomes of the second DPRK-USA summit held in Hanoi last month.New Zealand supported the ASEAN’s efforts in settling humanitarian problem in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.On the occasion, Vietnam and other ASEAN member countries expressed their sympathies to the New Zealand government and people over the shooting attacks that caused great fatalities to innocent civilians in Christchurch city. They affirmed solidarity with New Zealand and strongly condemned terrorism and extreme violence in all forms.-VNA