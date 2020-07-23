Vietnam, New Zealand beef up financial ties
The Ministry of Finance of Vietnam and the Treasury of New Zealand signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on financial cooperation in Hanoi on July 23.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The MoU plays an important role in organising and cementing cooperative activities between the two sides and serves as a foundation for New Zealand’s technical assistance to Vietnam, said Deputy Finance Minister Tran Xuan Ha.
It will also help to enhance dialogue and cooperation between the two sides in areas of shared concern, in particular budget and debt management, tax policies, macro-economic stability, and other economic, financial, and fiscal issues, he added.
The MoU will be a cooperative framework between the two agencies to further advance economic and financial ties between Vietnam and New Zealand, Ha stressed./.