Vietnam - New Zealand cooperation highly effective, practical: NA leader
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue described Vietnam - New Zealand cooperation as highly effective and practical while receiving New Zealand Ambassador Tredene Cherie Dobson in Hanoi on June 14.
Dobson said in the first year of her term in Vietnam, difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were unable to impede the two countries’ cooperation, and both have managed to overcome the pandemic, worked with each other in health care, economy, and people-to-people exchange, and cooperated closely in the region.
She perceived that after the pandemic, the countries boast many strong areas to enhance cooperation in, with economy and trade being the top priorities, so as to help boost prosperity.
Highly valuing New Zealand’s efforts to control COVID-19, Hue expressed his delight at the progress in bilateral relations, noting that despite the complex pandemic situation, they have still maintained high-level meetings, tighten economic, trade and investment links, and recorded year-on-year growth in trade revenue.
Vietnam always attaches importance to the strategic partnership with New Zealand, he affirmed.
The top legislator also thanked the New Zealand Government for providing official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam to realise the sustainable development goals, with a focus on the fields matching New Zealand’s strength and Vietnam’s demand such as agriculture, rural development, human resources training, natural disaster and climate change management and response, and poverty reduction.
He asked New Zealand to soon finalise procedures for opening its market to Vietnam’s specialty fruits and boost the import of agro-forestry-fishery products from Vietnam so as to raise bilateral trade to 2 billion USD by 2024.
The NA leader also encouraged New Zealand businesses to invest in Vietnam, especially in the agro-fishery processing industry.
At the meeting, Ambassador Dobson spoke highly of the Vietnamese NA’s role in promoting economic and trade development by ratifying free trade agreements.
New Zealand supports Vietnam’s commitments made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), and it is ready to strengthen cooperation in climate change response and methane emission control in agriculture, she went on.
Dobson added it also wishes to coordinate with the Vietnamese NA to share experience in digital economic development and digital transformation which need policies and laws for overcoming challenges.
Highlighting the successful partnership in commercialising three high-value dragon fruit varieties in 2021, she said agriculture is a pillar in bilateral cooperation.
New Zealand will carry out a similar project on passion fruit - another high-value produce of Vietnam and is willing to strengthen ties in high-tech farming.
Discussing international and regional issues of common concern, including the East Sea issue, the two sides underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight in the waters, along with the compliance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.