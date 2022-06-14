Politics Seminar seeks to enhance efficiency of external information work A seminar discussing solutions to improve the efficiency of external information work was organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) in both face-to-face and online forms on June 14, connected with 53 locations across the country.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 14.

Politics Draft law on democracy implementation puts people at centre Legislators on June 14 scrutinised the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level, which, the drafting agency said, puts people at the centre.

Politics Legislature to cast votes on mobile police law The National Assembly plans to vote on the Law on Mobile Police and the Resolution on the establishment of the NA's specialised supervision delegation in 2023 at its ongoing third session on June 14.