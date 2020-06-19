Business Database launched to boost links in manufacturing, supporting industries A database of Vietnamese manufacturing and supporting industries was launched on June 19 with a view to helping enhance links between businesses, including between domestic and foreign concerns.

Business Vietnam’s renewable energy sector faces obstacles Vietnam’s energy sector is on the right track developing and using clean and renewable energy, but there are still obstacles ahead to ensure a greener power supply, experts said.

Business Legislature adopts resolution on reducing corporate income tax The National Assembly on June 19 passed a resolution on reducing corporate income tax in 2020 for enterprises, cooperatives, public non-production agencies and other organisations, with 91.1 percent of votes.

Business 329 listed companies fully comply with rules on information disclosure Some 329 listed companies on the Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh stock exchanges have met all information disclosure requirements, 70 companies more than last year, according to a survey on information disclosure on the stock market conducted by the IR Awards 2020 programme.