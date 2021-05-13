Politics Young soldiers on islands excited with first-time voting For Vietnamese citizens, casting votes for National Assembly deputies and members of all-level People’s Councils is a special event, especially for those who exercise their civil rights and obligations for the first time. It is even more special for young soldiers who are performing their duty on the Fatherland’s sacred offshore islands.

Politics Two more provinces to hold early voting The National Election Council (NEC) has allowed the Central Highlands provinces of Kon Tum and Dak Lak to hold early voting at certain polling stations.

Politics Spokeswoman: Vietnam always respects policy on freedom of religion and belief Vietnam always respects and consistently implements a policy of ensuring citizens’ right to freedom of religion and belief and to follow or not follow a religion, guarantees equality and non-discrimination based on religion or belief, and protects operations of religious organisations in line with the law, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Entry into Vietnam suspended, restricted: spokesperson Amid complicated developments of the pandemic in the world, Vietnam has decided to temporarily suspend and restrict the entry of foreigners and overseas Vietnamese in order to focus on implementing pandemic prevention and control measures in the country, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.