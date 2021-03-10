Vietnam, New Zealand look to beef up cooperation
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh held a virtual discussion on March 10 with New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta, during which they agreed to promote the role of the two foreign ministries in bolstering cooperation between Vietnam and New Zealand.
Both expressed their satisfaction that the strategic partnership established in July 2020 between the two countries is developing effectively and extensively.
Mahuta congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 13th National Party Congress and on its role as ASEAN Chair in 2020 and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2020-2021.
She also praised Vietnam's achievements in implementing the dual goals of COVID-19 containment and socio-economic development.
For his part, Minh expressed his belief that New Zealand will be one of the leading countries in successfully controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring economic growth.
The two officials agreed to strengthen high-level exchanges and meetings, promote two-way investment, enhance the efficiency of the economic - trade cooperation commission mechanism, and quickly compile and sign an action programme for implementing the Vietnam - New Zealand Strategic Partnership in 2021.
Vietnam and New Zealand will foster ODA cooperation, implement an action plan on defence cooperation in 2018-2021, promote links between schools and universities in the two countries, restore tourism cooperation, and promote people-to-people exchanges.
The two nations will also beef up coordination at multilateral forums, including mutually supporting candidacies for UN agencies and organisations, as well as coordinating in the implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
Minh pledged to work closely with New Zealand to successfully implement APEC Year 2021.
He also took the occasion to invite Mahuta to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time./.