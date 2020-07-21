Society Conference seek to enhance int’l education programmes for students A conference aiming to promote opportunities for Vietnamese and foreign students to join international education programmes in Vietnam was held by the Ministry of Education and Training in Hanoi on July 21.

Society War martyrs’ families honoured in Quang Nam Seventy-three “The Fatherland Acknowledges the Merit” certificates were presented to families of war martyrs during a ceremony in the central province of Quang Nam on July 21.

Society Over 300 Vietnamese repatriated from Malaysia Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and Genting Malaysia Berhad on July 21 coordinated with competent Malaysian agencies to organise a flight bringing home over 300 Vietnamese citizens.

Society HCM City to gift nearly 79 billion VND to revolution contributors Ho Chi Minh City plans to present over 79 billion VND (3.43 million USD) to those who contributed to the country’s revolution on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).