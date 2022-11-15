Politics Infographic Vietnam-Denmark comprehensive partnership The relations between Vietnam and Denmark have been further deepened since the two countries established their diplomatic relations in 1971.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong began an official visit to China on Oct. 30 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. In recent years, Vietnam-China ties have maintained a stable and positive trend. Their leaders have reached important common perceptions, helping lift bilateral ties to a new height.

Politics Infographic Strategic partnership between Vietnam and Singapore thrives Vietnam and Singapore share excellent bilateral relations, underpinned by the Strategic Partnership Agreement concluded in September 2013 during Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s official visit to Vietnam. The two countries' economic ties are robust, with bilateral trade growing steadily over the last decade.

Politics Infographic Vietnam's seat at UNHRC affirms prestige in international arena Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure affirms the recognition of Vietnam's position and its effort in promoting and protecting human rights.