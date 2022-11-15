Vietnam - New Zealand Strategic Partnership
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid an official visit to Vietnam on November 14-17, 2022. The Vietnam - New Zealand Strategic Partnership has developed strongly over the years and expanded to all fields of politics, economy, trade, investment, security and defense, education and training, and travel.
VNA
